Houthi rebels claim missile strike on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport

DOHA, May 23. /TASS/. Houthi rebels from the Yemen-based Ansar Allah movement have carried out a strike on Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv using a hypersonic ballistic missile, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saria said.

"The missile forces <...> carried out a military operation, attacking Ben Gurion Airport <...> in the occupied area of Jaffa (Tel Aviv - TASS) with a hypersonic ballistic missile," he told the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel.

According to Saria, "the operation effectively achieved its goal" as the airport’s operation was suspended.

On Thursday, the Yemeni rebels claimed to have carried out two missile strikes on Ben Gurion Airport. Air raid sirens went off in some areas in Israel. According to the Israeli military, both missiles were intercepted. There were no reports of falling debris or casualties.