Romania’s electoral authority insist presidential election was honest, transparent

BUCHAREST, May 22. /TASS/. Romania’s electoral authority has described the presidential election as honest and transparent and dismissed one of the presidential contender’s accusations as "totally false and groundless."

"Romania’s electoral system corresponds to the highest European and international standards in this area and ensures security guarantees at all levels," it said. "The only goal of the false information disseminated in the mass media is to undermine people’s confidence in government institutions <…> with no evidence provided."

The runoff presidential election was held in Romania on May 18. Independent candidate Nicusor Dan, who is Bucharest’s mayor, won the election, securing 53.60% of the vote. His rival, the leader of the nationalist Alliance for the Union of Romanians George Simion, who received 46.40%, challenged the voting outcome with the Constitutional Court, insisting that the election was rigged.