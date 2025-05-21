Rubio refuses to put 'war criminal' label on Putin at congressional hearings

WASHINGTON, May 21. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has refused to call Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal at a hearing of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives of the Congress.

Congressman Bill Keating (Democrat, Massachusetts) tried to get Rubio to follow him in calling the head of the Russian state a "war criminal." Rubio, who is also acting assistant to the American president for national security, responded by saying that during the Ukrainian crisis there were "instances that have happened there and certainly characterize them as war crimes, but our intent is to end the war. We can't end the war without talking to Mr Putin."

The lawmaker interrupted the Secretary of State, accusing him of dodging the question and contradicting himself

"I'm trying to answer your question by telling you that we're trying to end the war," Rubio continued.

"I'm answering your question, and the answer is that war crimes have been committed, no doubt, and who's responsible for that? There will be time and place for that accountability. But right now, my job is to end the conflict."

The congressman again accused him of refusing to give a direct answer. As Rubio continued to expound on his position, he was repeatedly berated and insulted by Keating.