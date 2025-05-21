At least 82 individuals killed, 262 injured in Gaza over 24 hours — Health Ministry

TUNIS, May 21. /TASS/. At least 82 people have been killed and 262 sustained wounds in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry of the Palestinian enclave said on its Telegram channel.

According to its information, "over the past 24 hours, the Gaza Strip’s hospitals admitted 82 [bodies] of those killed and 262 injured individuals."

Thus, since October 7, 2023, the number of fatalities in the embattled enclave has risen to 53,655, with 121,950 Palestinians injured.

On March 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, launching massive strikes on the enclave and thus breaking the ceasefire established in January. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that Israel had restarted military operations in the enclave after the Gaza-based Palestinian movement Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. The office claimed that the Israeli military had resumed strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza to advance the release of hostages and that the army would intensify its campaign in the enclave. The Gaza-based movement has blamed the United States for the renewal of Israeli aggression.