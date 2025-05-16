Ministers of Libya’s Government of National Unity seeking resignation amid protests

TUNIS, May 16. /TASS/. Ministers of Libya's Government of National Unity (GNU) are resigning one after another amid the growing protests in Tripoli, the Libya Press agency reported.

According to the agency, tens of thousands of protesters are marching to GNU Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh’s headquarters demanding his resignation.

According to the Al Marsad newspaper, four ministers in the Dbeibeh’s government - of health, of housing and construction, of local self-government, and water resources - have already tendered resignation. Apart from that, deputy justice, interior, and technical education ministers are also seeking resignation.