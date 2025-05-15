Ukrainian forces try to attack Melitopol 13 times overnight, one person was killed

MELITOPOL, May 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attempted to attack Melitopol, the administrative center of the Zaporozhye Region, ten times during the past night, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"There were 13 attacks in total. Some of the drones were shot down before reaching the city; they were destroyed at a distance from residential areas. Unfortunately, one person was killed in Akimovka. A drone attacked a civilian car parked at a gas station," the regional head wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Balitsky, the Ukrainian military attempted to attack with fixed-wing drones.