Israel shells UN peacekeepers' positions in Lebanon — mission statement

BEIRUT, May 14. /TASS/. An Israeli shell hit a base of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in the Kfar Shouba border area, but injured no one, the UNIFIL said on X.

"This marks the first time a UNIFIL position has been directly hit since the 27 November cessation of hostilities," it said, adding that there had been four other instances, when fire was conducted near the observation posts of the UN peacekeepers.

"In recent days, UNIFIL has also observed other aggressive behaviour by the IDF towards peacekeepers performing operational activities in accordance with Security Council Resolution 1701. Also yesterday, UNIFIL peacekeepers performing a patrol with the Lebanese army near Maroun ar-Ra’s reported being targeted by a laser from a nearby IDF position."

A similar incident reportedly took place on May 7 near the village of Aalma ash-Shaab, when laser beams were directed at a peacekeeper patrol from two Israeli Merkava tanks. On the same day, drones repeatedly flew over UNIFIL positions east of Houla.

"UNIFIL protests these actions and we continue to remind all actors of their responsibility to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of UN assets and premises at all times," the statement said.