US envoy to NATO says focus is on ending Ukraine conflict, not more sanctions on Russia

WASHINGTON, May 13. /TASS/. US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker stopped short of saying that Washington was preparing to toughen its anti-Russian sanctions together with Europe in the event that the peace process in Ukraine took a turn for the worse.

"The relationship between the United States and Russia is, you know, is not probably even germane to where we are right now, because we need to see if we can end this war," he said, answering a question about whether Washington was ready to slap Russia with more sanctions over Ukraine. "We have to get to the table to negotiate an end to this war. And if we don't get to the table, then there won't be an end to this war."

He was all positive about the upcoming May 15 talks on Ukraine in Istanbul, proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"That's a great step, but, you know, again, we have to see how this plays out on Thursday, and just take it a step at a time. So it's just hard to predict what happens after that. And hopefully <…> with God's help, we'll get a deal done on Thursday, and we'll have peace and an end to the fighting," the US diplomat added.