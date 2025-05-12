Lula da Silva offers Putin to mediate talks on Ukrainian settlement

BUENOS AIRES, May 12. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva offered his candidacy as a mediator in potential negotiations with Ukraine during talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on May 9, CNN Brasil reported, citing chief presidential advisor Celso Amorim.

According to the TV channel, during the talks Lula da Silva discussed the proposals previously prepared by the joint efforts of Beijing and Brasilia and "offered his assistance as a mediator." Amorim added that the Brazilian leader's position is close to that of the administration of US President Donald Trump, which is to promote the early start of the negotiation process.