Middle East conflict

Hamas confirms plans to release hostage with U.S. citizenship

The movement stressed that the release of the prisoner should be "part of the measures taken to ensure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip"

CAIRO, May 11. /TASS/. The Palestinian Hamas movement will release an Israeli hostage who also holds U.S. citizenship, it confirmed on its Telegram channel.

"Over the past few days, Hamas has held talks with the American administration and, following consultations, decided to demonstrate a positive attitude and release the Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, who holds a dual citizenship," the statement said.

At the same time, the movement stressed that the release of the prisoner should be "part of the measures taken to ensure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip," including the "opening of all checkpoints" on the border with the enclave and the importation of humanitarian aid there.

On April 15, the movement said that Edan Alexander's place of detention had been bombed by Israel, and contact with the militants guarding him had been lost. Officially, his condition was no longer reported.

On April 29, the Maan news agency, which is close to the radicals, reported that an agreement on the release of Israeli hostages, including Edan Alexander, in May had been reached during indirect negotiations on Gaza.

United StatesIsraelHAMASGaza Strip
Egypt and Qatar call Hamas' decision to release hostage ‘encouraging step’
According to a statement the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Cairo and Doha "affirm the urgent need to end the war on Gaza to avoid further humanitarian consequences"
Read more
Moscow to send more data on Sputnik V jab by late 2021 — WHO regional director
Hans Kluge recalled that last Friday, a delegation from the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Foreign Ministry met with the WHO Director General, who was responsible for the vaccine registration
Read more
Putin's proposals of talks shows distrust of Europe — newspaper
The newspaper emphasized that the Russian leader's latest words were an obvious move against Kiev's European partners
Read more
Hamas, US in hold direct talks on Gaza — TV
According to its source in the radical organization, negotiations "have been going on for the past few days," the composition of the delegations has not been disclosed
Read more
India, Pakistan agree on ceasefire — Trump
Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir where 26 individuals were killed
Read more
Saudi monarch stresses importance of ties between Russia, Islamic world in welcome message
"Relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia have been developing and were highlighted by agreements concluded in various areas," Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said
Read more
Extending May ceasefire was possible, depended on Kiev’s reaction — Putin
The president described the Victory Day as the holy day for Russia, because the Great Patriotic War claimed the lives of 27 million Soviet people
Read more
US tells Israel Hamas ready to release hostage — Netanyahu's office
The statement said that negotiations will continue with fighting unrelenting in the Gaza Strip
Read more
French military instructors in Gabon continue to work normally — media
It is reported that the French base in Gabon is one of the smallest on the continent
Read more
Russia used to sanctions, not afraid of them — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed this out in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin, speaking about new sanctions threats made by Western countries, including the UK and Germany
Read more
Hungary cancels meeting with Ukraine on national minorities over espionage scandal
Magyar said that Ukraine’s actions "cast doubt on the sincerity of their intentions to resolve open issues" in relations with Hungary
Read more
Armenian president calls for int’l reaction to situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
The Armenpress agency reported earlier on Tuesday that Azerbaijan had cut gas supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
MCV sales in Russia plummeted by 50% in April 2025
Sales in January-April 2025 declined by 36% to 4,400 units
Read more
Moscow now center of world politics and decision-making — senator
Commenting on Saturday's visit to Kiev by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk, Kosachev noted that it had yielded nothing
Read more
Russian forces hit airplane repair shop, drone boats warehouses — top brass
According to the ministry, since May 8, Russian air defenses have downed 58 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones outside the special military operation zone
Read more
Press review: 29 leaders to attend Moscow V-Day Parade as EU backs Russian gas ban by 2027
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 7th
Read more
London adds Russian insurance company Soglasie, 101 vessels to sanctions lists
Two Hong Kong-based companies - BX Energy and Nord Axis Ltd, as well as the Norwegian company Romarine AS, have also been added to the blacklists
Read more
US imposed duties on 70% of EU exports, ready to bring this percentage to 97% — EC
European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic warned that the US was planning to expand tariffs against the EU
Read more
Chinese foreign minister urges India and Pakistan to observe ceasefire
On May 10, Wang Yi held phone conversations with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar and Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval
Read more
Pope Leo XIV calls for peace in Ukraine, Middle East in his first Regina Caeli prayer
"As Pope Francis said, I appeal to the world's leaders: no more war," the pontiff, who was elected on May 8, said
Read more
BRICS expansion has its limits, members are to decide on it — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that "all these issues will be discussed in Kazan," referring to the organization’s summit in Russia in late October
Read more
Russia to consider proposal for 30-day ceasefire, Kremlin spokesman tells CNN
Peskov noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin "announced a ceasefire for three days a few days ago"
Read more
Putin pledges to continue supporting South Ossetia in various spheres
He pledged support in "important areas, such as economy, social sphere, healthcare and education"
Read more
Zelensky says ready for talks in Istanbul
This statement came after US President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to immediately agree to the negotiations proposed by Russian leader Vladimir Putin, which could take place in Turkey on May 15
Read more
Russia now has no channels of dialogue with French president — Kremlin
Meanwhile, Macron, together with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, arrived in Kiev on Saturday
Read more
Putin thanks foreign friends for Ukrainian reconciliation efforts
The Russian President announced this to journalists in the Kremlin
Read more
US optimistic about trade negotiations with China — Commerce Secretary
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant held two rounds of talks in Geneva on Saturday to resolve tensions in the wake of imposition of mutual customs duties
Read more
Poland, France sign new friendship treaty
According to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the agreement, which includes mutual security guarantees, will serve to strengthen European stability
Read more
Afghanistan bans chess over ‘religious considerations’
All events related to this sport have been canceled
Read more
Russia, China make progress in talks on Power of Siberia 2 pipeline — Novak
"Orders have been given to expedite the process of finalizing the terms of the contract," the Russian Deputy Prime Minister said
Read more
Baku sees threat in Armenia’s attempts to conceal build-up of its forces in region
"The main condition for peace and stability in the region is Armenia's renunciation, in word and deed, of its claims against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, withdrawal of all Armenian armed forces from Azerbaijani territory, and cessation of revanchist policies and actions," Ayhan Hajizadeh stressed
Read more
US, China reach deal to cut trade deficit, US officials say, details on Monday — Reuters
Bessent told reporters that details would be announced on Monday and that U.S. President Donald Trump was fully aware of the results of the "productive talks"
Read more
Trump vows to help India, Pakistan find solution to territorial dispute
India-Pakistan relations soured after the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 25 Indian citizens and a Nepali national
Read more
Coming to Istanbul and beginning negotiations is easy if Kiev wants it — Kremlin aide
"A proposal on negotiations without preconditions has been made," Yury Ushakov noted
Read more
Europeans annoyed by consolidation around Victory celebration in Moscow — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed this out, speaking about new sanctions threats and anti-Russian statements made by a number of European countries
Read more
Russia sends new S-400 missiles to China to replace those damaged in 2017 — source
The first batch of S-400 missiles was sent to China at the end of 2017 on three ships, one of which got into a storm in the English Channel and had to return to the port
Read more
Putin declares creation of unstoppable nuclear-powered missile
Putin showed a video modelling the flight of a nuclear power plant-equipped cruise missile circumventing missile defenses
Read more
Hostage with US citizenship may be released in Gaza on May 12 — The Times of Israel
According to the source, the negotiating group has set the goal to secure Edan Alexander's release at the beginning of the coming week
Read more
China supports Russia’s efforts to ensure security, stability, development — statement
Russia reaffirms its commitment to the One China principle, opposes Taiwan's independence in any form
Read more
India shoots down several Pakistani planes — air force spokesman
Bharti declined to talk about the losses of the Indian Air Force
Read more
Bitcoin price exceeds $100,000 for the first time since February 7
By 03:38 p.m. GMT, bitcoin accelerated its growth and was at $100,710
Read more
Medvedev says 'Ukraine certainly is Russia'
The politician noted that there must be no more attempts to ignore Russian public opinion
Read more
Russia deeply concerned over rising tensions between India, Pakistan — diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed out that Russia calls on the parties concerned to exercise restraint in order to prevent the situation in the region from escalating
Read more
China-EU trade turnover remained flat year-on-year in January-April
According to the agency, Chinese exports to the EU during the reporting period rose by 4.9% to $168.8 bln
Read more
Russia views Nigeria as promising partner in Africa — defense minister
Commenting on the meeting, Belousov stated, "We regard Nigeria as a promising partner on the African continent"
Read more
Russia to help Burkina Faso’s counter-terrorism effort - Putin
Russia and Burkina Faso have the common goal of combating terrorism, Putin said
Read more
Kremlin says necessary to clarify what Merz means when speaking about ceasefire in Ukraine
German chancellor said earlier that he expected "serious talks" to end the Ukraine conflict to start following this weekend
Read more
Hungarian PM’s office rules out his trip to Moscow for 80th anniversary of Victory
Gergely Gulyas was commenting on the decision of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to go to the Russian capital to celebrate the anniversary of Victory at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Talks with Kiev and gratitude to foreign leaders — what Putin said after meetings
The Russian president said Kiev has repeatedly violated ceasefire agreements, but the ball is now in the Ukrainian government’s court and also thanked foreign partners for attending the festivities in Moscow and for their peace-oriented efforts
Read more
Conflict in Ukraine cannot be resolved without US effort — German chancellor
Friedrich Merz added that the Europeans are ready to make their own contribution into the peace process
Read more
Importance of UN is now growing again — Putin
The Russian leader underscored the necessity of bolstering the UN’s central role in international affairs
Read more
Russia and Kazakhstan have friendly relations — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow and Astana had established a "maximally advanced partnership" which were mutually beneficial
Read more
NATO countries launch massive anti-Russian campaign before May 9 — Piskarev
Head of a State Duma commission also noted that the commission had recorded "facts of desecration of war graves and memorials in 15 European countries, a ban on the performance of Soviet songs and marches of the war years
Read more
Russia welcomes production of Chinese cars on its territory — Putin
Russia is also ready to expand the range of agricultural exports to the Chinese market, the Russian President added
Read more
Iran may agree to limit level of uranium enrichment or volumes — Foreign Minister
The Iranian delegation at the consultations was led by Araghchi, while the American delegation was led by US special envoy Steven Witkoff
Read more
Large package of documents to be prepared for BRICS summit in Kazan — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, Russia plans more than a hundred various BRICS events throughout its presidency
Read more
Turkey’s Foreign Minister told about attempt to poison him
Hakan Fidan said that It was a heavy poisoning by arsenic and mercury, It occurred four - five years ago
Read more
Negotiations proposal with Kiev aimed at eliminating root causes of crisis — United Russia
According to him, the president's peace initiative was expressed in a timely manner and its message is simple - Russia is not looking for "a temporary peace" and is ready to work on ironclad guarantees, which it expects from other participants in the process
Read more
Russian shooter Kuznetsova wins gold at 2025 ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Cyprus
Kuznetsova, who participated in the tournament under a neutral status, won the gold medal having scored 54 points hitting on the target
Read more
Russia sentences at least nine foreign mercenaries for a role in Ukraine’s Kursk incursion
British national James Scott Rhys Anderson, arrested in the Kursk Region, was given 19 years behind bars following a court trial
Read more
Putin discusses with Erdogan his initiative to resume talks with Kiev
According to the Kremlin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has fully supported his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's initiative to resume direct talks between Moscow and Kiev
Read more
Russian cancer vaccine to be free of charge — top oncologist
It is planned to launch it in general circulation in early 2025
Read more
Chinese leader to visit Russia on May 7-10 — Kremlin
The Chinese leader will attend the formal celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War
Read more
Five Russian universities enter THE World Reputation Rankings 2022
The Lomonosov Moscow State University is ranked 38th
Read more
Russia increased natural gas production in January-October 2024 by 9.4% to 470 bcm
LNG production in January-October 2024 amounted to 28.4 mln tons, which is 6.7% more than a year earlier
Read more
Macron, Merz, Starmer, Tusk arrive in Kiev amid rumors of truce initiative
Merz said earlier that he expected "serious talks" to end the Ukraine conflict to start following this weekend
Read more
Kiev does not want peace, Moscow-Washington efforts alone not enough — Kremlin
"The Kiev regime refuses to settle the conflict through negotiations," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Russian fish, seafood exports to China above $680 mln in Q1 2025
Russian exports of frozen cod to China lost 10% annually to 16,000 metric tons in January - March 2025 but gained 30% in money value to $80 mln
Read more
Syria, Israel engaged in secret talks mediated by UAE — report
Reuters said that the contacts are focused on security and intelligence matters and confidence-building between the two nations
Read more
Russia holds initiative in Ukrainian issue despite Europe's efforts — senator
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that Ukraine resume direct negotiations and start them on May 15 in Istanbul "
Read more
Putin's offer of talks shows real desire for peace — Kremlin
"A lasting peace can be achieved only through serious negotiations, and the readiness for these negotiations has now been shown and demonstrated by the [Russian] president," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Read more
Russia-North Korea bridge project symbolic of link between countries — PM
"We are creating a reliable basis for a closer cooperation between the two countries, a road for an open and fruitful dialogue," Mikhail Mishustin stressed
Read more
Putin begins media stakeout to sum up results of international meetings
The event is under way in the Malachite Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace
Read more
Ukraine’s Odessa to protest against political repressions in Ukraine
Read more
Future German government urges to settle conflict in Donbass based on ‘Minsk’ — statement
According to the document, the new coalition stands for the resolution of frozen conflicts in the region
Read more
Truce must be reached before negotiations on Ukraine — Kellogg
Earlier, US President Donald Trump welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to resume direct talks with Kiev
Read more
Russia, Vietnam do not support unilateral sanctions, dividing lines
Furthermore, the declaration underscores a commitment to fostering a more just and sustainable multipolar world order
Read more
Trump welcomes Russia's initiative on talks with Ukraine, unlike Macron — senator
Alexey Pushkov noted that Trump's reaction to Russian President Vladimir Putin's offer of talks is quite different from that of Macron, who is trying to dictate his own terms
Read more
St. Petersburg to host 2025 Russian Weightlifting Championship
The tournament’s competitions are tentatively scheduled to be held between August 9 and 14
Read more
Russian Navy to receive advanced Futlyar torpedoes
The new torpedoes will equip the Project 955A Borey-A (NATO reporting name: Dolgorukiy-class), Project 885 Yasen-class (Severodvinsk-class) and Project 885M Yasen-M in the first place
Read more
Ukraine violates ceasefire 14,043 times — top brass
According to it, the Russian Armed Forces mirrored the Ukrainian military's ceasefire violations and reacted adequately to the emerging situation
Read more
Macron slams Russia's offer of talks 'unacceptable' for Kiev
"It is unacceptable for the Ukrainians because they cannot hold talks while they are being shelled," French President said
Read more
Putin makes concession by offering Ukraine direct talks — Kneissl
Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin in the early morning hours of May 11, the Russian head of state proposed to the Kiev authorities to resume direct talks without preconditions Ukraine had interrupted in 2022
Read more
Hostilities now under way, Russia suggests resuming talks - Putin
He expressed gratitude to Russia’s foreign partners for their peace-oriented efforts
Read more
Houthis hit US Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier using missiles, drones
Earlier, it was reported that the US had targeted underground facilities of the Houthis in the Amran Province, located in the northwest of Yemen, along with the movement's positions in the Saada Province
Read more
India made series of strikes against Pakistan’s air force bases — Geo TV
"Wait for our answer," Pakistan's Director General of Inter Services Public Relations, Lieutenant General Ahmed Shareef Chaudhry said
Read more
Russia shows first kamikaze drone detection and countering system
Intercepting drones of different types were created for the system, the design bureau said
Read more
Laos leader to skip Victory Day celebrations in Moscow because of COVID
Sisoulith was among the 29 state leaders expected in Moscow on Victory Day
Read more
Chief of Russian Helicopters to leave post — source
He will become deputy CEO in charge of civil aviation at Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation
Read more
Things for Kiev ‘not going so well’ on battlefield — US Vice President Vance
"The Ukrainians would like to do a ceasefire", he said
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries
There are two countries on the list
Read more
Press review: Moscow expects Kiev to ease tensions while Europe ramps up defense spending
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 5th
Read more
Europe delaying peace in Ukraine due to fear of bearing responsibility for mistakes
Statements of Europeans that Kiev can win on the battlefield and the time for truce has not yet come are only protracting the conflict in Ukraine, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
Many world leaders traveled to Moscow for Victory Day defying pressure, Kremlin says
According to the Dennik news website, the Slovak prime minister's plane flew to Moscow on a longer, southern route because Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania denied the plane access to their airspace
Read more
Turkey’s Istanbul Canal bid may undermine Russia’s support of its regional allies — expert
The pundit believes that the construction of the waterway is a continuation of Ankara’s policy aimed at establishing itself as a regional center of power
Read more
Settlement in Ukraine not just signing of document, but complex process — Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 11 invited Ukraine to resume the direct negotiations without preconditions interrupted in 2022
Read more