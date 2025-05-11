Hamas confirms plans to release hostage with U.S. citizenship

CAIRO, May 11. /TASS/. The Palestinian Hamas movement will release an Israeli hostage who also holds U.S. citizenship, it confirmed on its Telegram channel.

"Over the past few days, Hamas has held talks with the American administration and, following consultations, decided to demonstrate a positive attitude and release the Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, who holds a dual citizenship," the statement said.

At the same time, the movement stressed that the release of the prisoner should be "part of the measures taken to ensure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip," including the "opening of all checkpoints" on the border with the enclave and the importation of humanitarian aid there.

On April 15, the movement said that Edan Alexander's place of detention had been bombed by Israel, and contact with the militants guarding him had been lost. Officially, his condition was no longer reported.

On April 29, the Maan news agency, which is close to the radicals, reported that an agreement on the release of Israeli hostages, including Edan Alexander, in May had been reached during indirect negotiations on Gaza.