Poland, France set to sign treaty containing mutual security guarantees — Tusk

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. The new friendship treaty that Poland and France plan to sign in Nancy later on Friday contains mutual security guarantees in the event of attacks by third countries, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said as he departed for France.

"I make no secret that for me the most important issue was mutual security guarantees. This provision on mutual support in case of an attack on one of our countries - this is the main thing in this treaty from the point of view of Polish interests," Tusk said in televised remarks.

Tusk also confirmed speculation that the treaty would lay the groundwork for France to provide its nuclear shield for Warsaw.

"There has been speculation in the public realm about whether the treaty would also solve the issue of a possible nuclear umbrella. The treaty, of course, opens the door for cooperation, which we will lay out in technical and financial detail later, but it opens the possibility of cooperation in this area as well," he said.