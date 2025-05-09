Foreign ministers of 20 EU countries endorse creation of anti-Russia ‘tribunal’

BRUSSELS, May 9. /TASS/. Foreign ministers of 20 out of 27 EU countries, who met in the city of Lvov at Ukraine’s invitation, supported the initiative to set up a special tribunal under the framework of the Council of Europe, which in their view would "prosecute Russia's leaders," Reuters reported.

Foreign ministers from the so-called 'core group' of at least 37 countries welcomed the initiative, the agency said.

In turn, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Luxemburg Xavier Bettel told reporters in Lvov that the structure would sit in Luxemburg.

The European Commission announced at the beginning of this year that the European Union, the Council of Europe, and Ukraine had laid the legal groundwork for creating a special tribunal to address alleged "Russian crimes" in Ukraine. Commenting on the decision, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that those international entities and the so-called experts discussing the initiative were adopting a deliberately one-sided and unconstructive stance.