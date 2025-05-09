Things for Kiev ‘not going so well’ on battlefield — US Vice President Vance

NEW YORK, May 9. /TASS/. The situation on the battlefield in Ukraine is not in Kiev's favor, US Vice President JD Vance told Fox News television news channel commenting on the ongoing negotiations with Russia to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.

"We knew that Russia would ask for too much, because the Russian perception of the war is - ‘on the ground’ they are winning," Vance stated in an exclusive interview with the US-based broadcaster.

"Of course, the Ukrainians would like to do a ceasefire and in part that things have not been going so well for the Ukrainians the last few months," he added.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on May 8 that Russia wants its national interests to be taken into account in the framework of peace talks as he commented on a previous remark from Vance that Moscow "is asking for too much" in the negotiation process.

"We want our national interests to be taken into account. So that the root causes of the conflict are eliminated. This is very important, because it is directly related to our national interests, to guarantees of our security," Peskov stated.