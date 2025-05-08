Libya’s Haftar discusses support for stabilization efforts with Shoigu in Moscow

TUNIS, May 8. /TASS/. During his official visit to Moscow, Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander-in-Chief Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar held a meeting with Russia’s Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu. The LNA General Command announced that the discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and supporting efforts to establish stability in Libya.

The meeting addressed recent developments in both international and regional contexts, with an emphasis on enhancing collaboration on shared interests and fostering stability across Libya and the broader region. A statement released via the command’s official Facebook page (which is banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, and classified as extremist in Russia) highlighted these points.

Both Haftar and Shoigu underscored the longstanding historical ties between their nations and stressed the importance of maintaining ongoing coordination.

During their talks, the two leaders also addressed the evolving security landscape across Libya, North Africa, and the Sahara-Sahel region. The meeting reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing a political settlement in Libya and underscored the importance of supporting international efforts to resolve conflicts across the African continent and combat terrorism.

Haftar arrived in Moscow on the evening of May 7, where he was welcomed by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov.