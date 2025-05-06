Lithuania, Latvia close their airspace for Vucic’s plane on its way to Moscow — media

BELGRADE, May 6. /TASS/. Lithuania and Latvia have banned the flight of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s plane through their airspace on its way to Moscow to attend the Victory Parade on May 9, the Vecernje Novosti newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, "political sensibility of the flight’s objective" was cited as a reason for the ban.

Vucic plans to travel to Moscow to attend the Victory Parade on May 9.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral talks with his Serbian counterpart on May 9.