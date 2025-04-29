Israeli evacuation orders affect population of over 95% of Rafah area in Gaza — UN

GENEVA, April 29. /TASS/. About 150,000 residents of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip have been displaced from their homes following evacuation orders from the Israeli authorities, said Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

"[The population of] 97% of Rafah territory has been subjected to a forced displacement. It affected about 150,000 residents of the region," the agency wrote in a press release, citing Lazzarini as saying. Around 1.4 million people have been forced to leave Rafah since Israel launched a military operation in the area in May 2024, the UNRWA commissioner general specified.

"Rafah no longer looks like the city it was before, it is all but destroyed. Now only ruins remain there," Lazzarini pointed out. He added that the evacuation orders exacerbate the effects of the ban on the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave, which Israeli authorities imposed on March 2.

On March 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched airstrikes on Hamas strongholds in the Gaza Strip, thus ending the ceasefire established in January this year. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that Israel had resumed military operations in Gaza after Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. The office stated that the Israeli military had resumed strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza to secure the release of hostages and that the army would escalate its campaign in the enclave. The radicals have blamed the United States for the renewed Israeli aggression.