Israeli strikes claim over 70 civilian lives in Lebanon since truce began — UN

GENEVA, April 15. /TASS/. At least 71 non-combatants have lost their lives in Israeli military actions on Lebanese soil since the truce began in November 2024, Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) Thameen Al-Kheetan said during a briefing in Geneva.

The spokesman said UNHCHR is concerned about the civilian death toll and the devastation of infrastructure, homes, and medical facilities amid Israeli military activity in Lebanon.

"According to our initial review, at least 71 civilians have been killed by Israeli forces in Lebanon since the ceasefire came into effect on 27 November last year. Among the victims are 14 women and 9 children," the spokesman said, adding that Lebanese people remain gripped by fear, and over 92,000 are still displaced from their homes.

On April 9, the Israeli Air Force helicopters targeted three buildings in the southern Lebanese town of Yatar, which housed facilities belonging to the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah. The strike came after all residents had been evacuated from the area under fire, the Al Jadeed TV channel reported.

The ceasefire agreement, signed on November 27, 2024, required a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon by February 18. However, the Israeli military command stated it would retain control of five key positions on the Lebanese territory for an indefinite period. On March 28, the Israeli Air Force conducted its first large-scale airstrike in months, targeting suspected Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon in response to an earlier rocket attack from Lebanon on the town of Qiryat Shemona in northern Israel.