Ukrainian aerial intel expert calls Russian electronic warfare 'world’s best'

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Maria Berlinskaya, the founder of the Ukrainian Center for the Support of Aerial Intelligence, has assessed Russian electronic warfare as the world’s best.

"Electronic combat is a thing, and actually their (the Russian Armed Forces’ - TASS) warfare is well-developed. I think Russian electronic warfare is the world’s best today," Berlinskaya said in an interview with Ukraine’s Liga.net media outlet. She lauded the Russians for what she called very good engineering skills.

Berlinskaya commented on shortfalls facing the Ukrainian army, saying that Ukraine has been lagging behind Russia in the production of fiber optic drones.

Also, the Ukrainian armed forces have not been smart enough in military forecasting, Berlinskaya lamented.