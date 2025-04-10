Kazakh president’s visit to Russia set for fall — Kazakh foreign minister

ALMATY, April 10. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Russia is planned for this fall, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu informed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"This year looks promising and dynamic. We anticipate that the forthcoming visit of Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich [Tokayev], set for the fall, will be a significant milestone, and we are working diligently to prepare for and execute the state visit. We appreciate our Russian colleagues for their support in organizing the event," he said.

Speakers of the Kazakh Senate, the upper house of Parliament, Maulen Ashimbayev, Mazhilis lower house leader Yerlan Koshanov, and Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov are also planning trips to Russia.