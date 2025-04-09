Houthis report attacking Tel Aviv, US aircraft carrier in Red Sea

DOHA, April 9. /TASS/. The armed forces formed by the Houthis from the rebel Yemeni Ansar Allah movement attacked a military facility in Tel Aviv and a US aircraft carrier group in the Red Sea with drones, said Yahya Saria, the military representative of the rebels.

"The armed forces carried out an operation during which they attacked an Israeli military facility in the occupied area of Jaffa (meaning Tel Aviv -TASS) using a Jaffo-type drone," said Saria as broadcast by the Yemeni rebel-controlled Al Masirah TV channel.

According to the military representative of Ansar Allah, the rebels also attacked ships of the US Navy aircraft carrier group led by aircraft carrier Harry Truman in the northern part of the Red Sea with drones.

On March 15, the United States, on direct orders from President Donald Trump, attacked targets of the Houthis that control about a third of Yemen's territory. According to the Central Command of the US Armed Forces, the operation is aimed at protecting American interests and ensuring freedom of navigation.

In response, the Ansar Allah movement carried out a series of attacks on the Harry Truman aircraft carrier, using missiles and drones. There was no information about damage to the ship as a result of the strikes.