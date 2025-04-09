Death toll from Israeli attack on eastern Gaza rises to 29, Hamas says

CAIRO, April 9. /TASS/. The death toll from an Israeli air strike on Gaza's Shujaiya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City has climbed to 29, the Palestinian radical movement Hamas said in a Telegram post.

"As a result of an attack on a residential area in Shujaiya, 29 people were killed, more than 50 others were wounded, and dozens of others may still be trapped under the rubble. Multiple civilians and displaced people have been accommodated in the neighborhood that was bombed," the post reads.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Qatari-based TV channel Al Jazeera reported that Israeli shelling in eastern Gaza left 22 people killed and 55 others wounded. Several residential buildings were damaged in the latest attack, and a rescue operation to search for those missing is ongoing, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

On March 18, the Israeli army resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, launching massive strikes on the enclave and thus breaking the ceasefire established in January this year. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that Israel had restarted military operations in Gaza after Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. The office stated that the Israeli military had resumed strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza to secure the release of hostages and that the army would escalate its campaign in the enclave. The extremists have blamed the United States for the renewal of Israeli aggression.