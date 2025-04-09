Israeli strike on residential house in Gaza kills 22 Arabs, injures over 50 — media

CAIRO, April 9. /TASS/. The Israeli army struck a residential house in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood located in the eastern part of Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the TV channel, at least 22 people fell victim to the shelling and no less than 55 sustained injuries.

In turn, the Palestine-based WAFA news agency reported that several residential buildings were hit by the attack. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble in search of the missing people.

On March 18, Israel broke the ceasefire established in January, launching massive strikes on the Gaza Strip. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu justified the move by saying that Hamas was ignoring proposals put forward by mediators and US special envoy Steven Witkoff. It said the purpose of the operation was the release of all hostages. The radicals blamed Israel and the United States for the resumption of hostilities.