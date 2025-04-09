Eight people dead in US strikes on Yemeni city of Hodeidah — Houthis

DUBAI, April 9. /TASS/. The number of fatalities from the United States' Tuesday strikes on the Yemeni city of Hodeidah has risen to 8, with 16 others wounded, according to the Health Ministry controlled by the Houthi rebel group Ansar Allah.

"The death toll from the American aggression against Hodeidah has increased to 8, with at least 16 people injured. Efforts are currently underway to clear the debris," the ministry stated in a release.

On Tuesday evening, the United States launched a series of attacks on Yemen. According to the Houthi-owned Al Massarah TV channel, the strike particularly targeted the residential area of Amin Mukbil in the eastern part of Hodeidah. Earlier reports indicated that six people, including two women and four children, were killed in the strike on the neighborhood.

On March 15, the US military, under the orders of President Donald Trump, carried out extensive strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. According to the US Central Command, the operation is aimed at protecting American interests and ensuring freedom of navigation.