Cyberus Foundation to boost cybersecurity in CSTO countries

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The Secretariat of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Cyberus Foundation for Cybersecurity Development signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of digital security, the Foundation told TASS.

"The agreement is aimed at raising the level of cybersecurity in the CSTO member states," the press service of the foundation said.

The parties plan to cooperate in training of information security professionals in CSTO member-countries, expand the partnership in the field of defense against cyberthreats and share experience in implementing modern technologies.

Goals of the memorandum will make it possible to enhance coordination among the CSTO member-states in countering cyberthreats and increase the level of cybersecurity resilience in the region, said Imangali Tasmagambetov, the CSTO Secretary General.

"Cyberspace knows no borders, and securing the digital world cannot be achieved alone. Effective protection requires international cooperation," Yury Maximov, co-founder of the Cyberus Foundation, said.