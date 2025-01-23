Sanctions against Russia primarily harm Europe — Bulgarian party

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Anti-Russian sanctions are contrary to the interests of the people of Europe, and they should be urgently repealed, head of the Bulgarian parliamentary Revival political party Kostadin Kostadinov said in a statement, the text of which is available to TASS.

The party joined the Stop the Sanctions movement established in the summer of 2024 in Germany.

"Sanctions against Russia do not meet the interests of our peoples, our countries, and Europe in general. Therefore, they must be immediately canceled," Kostadinov said.

The movement noted that with Bulgaria's accession, it has become pan-European. "In 2025, we expect to be joined by political parties, public associations, and business representatives from other European countries who recognize that our economies are the first to suffer the consequences of the sanctions," the movement stated.

"Only by acting as a united European front can we stop the degradation of Europe," Kostadinov concluded.