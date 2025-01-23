Large-scale war with Azerbaijan in 2025 unlikely, Armenian intelligence believes

YEREVAN, January 23. /TASS/. The possibility of a large-scale war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2025 is low, a report on the military and political situation in the South Caucasus by Armenia’s Foreign Intelligence Service said.

"Based on the analysis of various factors, data, and events, as of the time of the publication of this report, we estimate the possibility of a large-scale military attack against Armenia by Azerbaijan to be minimal," the report said.

The intelligence service also mentioned that "under the conditions of a negotiated peace and state-to-state relations, within Azerbaijan’s strategy of forceful threats against Armenia, the risk of localized tensions and escalation along the border will persist."