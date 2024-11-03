Over 43,300 Palestinians killed in Gaza since last October — Health Ministry

CAIRO, November 3. /TASS/. More than 43,300 Palestinians have been killed and over 102,000 wounded in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israel’s actions since the onset of its operation in the embattled enclave in October 2023, according to the local Health Ministry.

"The number of victims of Israel’s actions in Gaza since October 2023 has increased to 43,341, with another 102,105 people injured," the agency said in a document published on its official Telegram channel. The ministry noted that "over the past 24 hours, 27 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli bombardments with 86 sustaining wounds."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.