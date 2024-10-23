Ethiopia ready to act as guarantor of food security — prime minister

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. Ethiopia is ready to act as a guarantor in the field of food security, as its own grain production is on the rise, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said at the BRICS summit.

"We are committed to food security. We will become the largest producer of cereals thanks to our productivity," he said, adding that Ethiopia was the third largest economy in Sub-Saharan Africa.

"We have a young labor potential. We have energy resources. This opens up new opportunities for investment and trade as part of our macroeconomic reform. It opens up new opportunities for growth," Ahmed said.

He recalled Ethiopia’s six-year program for planting 6 billion trees as part of the country's sustainable economic development effort.