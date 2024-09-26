Heads of BRICS tax services sign framework agreement to establish joint forum

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Heads of tax services of Russia, Brazil, Egypt, India, Iran, China, the UAE, South Africa and Ethiopia signed a framework agreement to establish a forum of tax services of BRICS countries at a meeting in Moscow, a TASS correspondent reports from the spot.

The forum will replace annual meetings of experts and heads of tax services with regular activities of working groups. The document creates the structure of management of the BRICS tax agenda and organizes the mechanism of cooperation of members of the integration for achievement of practical results.

The participants of the meeting also welcomed the idea of creating a permanent secretariat of tax administrations of BRICS countries, which will be discussed in 2025 within the framework of Brazil’s chairmanship in the integration.

At Thursday’s meeting heads of tax services are expected to approve the concept for development of each project, as well as a three-year plan of work.

Sharing of experience and successful practices in tax administration is necessary for economic development of BRICS states, heads of delegations stressed.