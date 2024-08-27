IAEA promises to react immediately to any aggression against ZNPP, Kursk NPP

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has promised to immediately react to any aggression against both the Zaporozhye and Kursk Nuclear Power Plants, CEO of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said.

"It should be noted that [IAEA chief] Rafael [Grossi] has advanced several more initiatives on our cooperation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. The issues of the Zaporozhye NPP is on high on the agenda, as is the Kursk NPP," he said. "We have agreed about the IAEA’s immediate reaction to any manifestations of aggression both against the Zaporozhye and Kursk NPPs."

On August 27, Grossi arrived in the city of Kurchatov to visit the Kursk NPP. Earlier, he described the situation around the Kursk NPP as causing serious concerns due to risks of damage from Ukraine’s attacks. He announced his plans to visit the facility to assess the situation and then go to Kiev. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed Kiev’s attempted kamikaze drone attack on the Kursk NPP as an act of nuclear terrorism and called for the IAEA’s reaction.