Kiev Hydroelectric Power Plant damaged by explosions — news agency

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The Kiev Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) has been seriously damaged as a result of explosions this morning, Ukraine’s UNIAN news agency reported, publishing a corresponding video.

According to the news agency, the part of the road leading to the HPP dam and the plant's machine room were damaged.

Earlier, there were numerous reports of explosions in Kiev and nearby areas. Kiev Region authorities said that some infrastructure facilities were damaged.

According to the Ukrhydroproject company, the Kiev HPP is the first of the HPP cascade on the Dnieper River. The plant was commissioned in 1964-1968. Since 1996, the HPP has undergone extensive reconstruction. The capacity of the plant is 440 MW, the number of hydroelectric units is 20, and the average annual output is 709 million kW per hour.