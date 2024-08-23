US military destroys three Houthi drones — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, August 23. /TASS/. The US military destroyed three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported.

"In the past 24 hours, US Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed two Houthi unscrewed aerial vehicles (UAV) over the Red Sea and one UAV in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen," CENTCOM said on the X social network.

Following the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, Ansar Allah warned that it would bombard Israeli territory and prevent associated ships from sailing through the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait as long as the operation in the Palestinian enclave continued. Since last November, the Houthis have been attacking civilian ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. On March 14 of this year, al-Houthi announced that his supporters intended to attack commercial ships that would be traveling through the Indian Ocean and around the Cape of Good Hope in southern Africa. The Houthis later announced a "fourth stage of escalation." They warned they would attack ships bound for Israeli ports throughout their reach, including the Mediterranean Sea.