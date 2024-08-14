Over 70 people killed by floods in West Africa — UN

HARARE, August 14. /TASS/. Over 70 people died and 699 suffered injuries as more than 700,000 have been affected by the floods that swept countries in West and Central Africa due to heavy rains, the Tchadinfos website reported citing UN data.

According to it, the disaster affected more than 700,000 people. As many as 72 people were killed and 699 others were injured. A total of 62,000 houses have been destroyed in Guinea, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Ivory Coast, Liberia, Mali, Nigeria, Togo, and Chad.

Chad was hit especially hard. The floods affected more than 240,000 people there. The disaster also ravaged farmland, destroying food crops.

The UN attributes the main cause of the disaster to the effects of global climate change and calls on the world community to take immediate action to save people at risk of starvation.