Two killed, 15 injured in clashes between protesters and army in Bangladesh — newspaper

NEW DELHI, August 11. /TASS/. Two people were killed and 15 were injured as a result of clashes between protesters and the military in the city of Gopalganj in the Dhaka region of Bangladesh, the Daily Observer newspaper reported.

The unrest in Gopalganj, 160 km from the country's capital, began on Saturday afternoon when thousands of Awami League leaders and activists gathered at Gopinathpur stand to take an oath to bring back former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from abroad. They blocked the Dhaka-Khulna Highway to stage the protest, the newspaper says.

At one point, protesters started hurling bricks and stones at military personnel when they instructed the protesters to clear the road. In response, the soldiers used batons to disperse the crowd, which further enraged the protesters, leading to the destruction and burning of military vehicle. Among the injured are four military personnel, as well as journalists and local residents.

On August 9, Awami League activists, armed with knives and axes, held a rally in one of the districts of Dhaka and blocked several roads for two hours. They chanted slogans calling for the return of Sheikh Hasina.

On August 5, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country. On the same day, she flew to India and is currently in a safe place, according to Indian authorities. Students, dissatisfied with the high level of unemployment and lack of prospects, took part in the protests against her. After Sheikh Hasina left the country, dozens of Awami League offices were destroyed and burned in different cities of Bangladesh, and more than 20 supporters of the former ruling party were killed.

After the resignation of Sheikh Hasina, an interim government was formed in the republic, which is headed by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus. He was sworn in on August 8.