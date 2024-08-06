Bangladeshi defense official announces formation of caretaker government

ISLAMABAD, August 6. /TASS/. Bangladeshi Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman has announced the formation of an all-party caretaker government after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned amid protests.

"The decision to form a caretaker government was taken after discussions with all political parties. The consolations on the issue of activities of the caretaker government and measures to normalize the situation in the country are being held with President Mohammed Shahabuddin," the Daily Pakistan newspaper quoted Zamas as saying in an address to the nation. "All decisions regarding the country will now be taken by the army," he said.

The defense official urged to stop all violence in Bangladesh and promised that the caretaker government would ensure justice in investigating all cases of people's deaths during the protests.

Earlier, Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin said during a televised address to the nation that the parliament would be dissolved and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairwoman Begum Khaleda Zia would be released from jail. She was found guilty in a bribery case in 2018, but was moved to a hospital a year later due to deteriorating health.