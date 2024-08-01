Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets towards northern Israeli settlements

BEIRUT, August 1. /TASS/. After a two-day pause, units of Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia attacked settlements in northern Israel’s Western Galilee with a barrage of rockets.

According to Al Manar, Shia fighters fired at least 50 rockets from multiple-launch rockets systems towards border areas. A number of projectiles landed in Israeli settlements of Betzet, Liman, Rosh HaNikra, Hanita and Shlomi, triggering civil defense sirens.

Hezbollah said in a statement that the shelling "was carried out in response to Israeli air raids on the settlements of Kfar Kila and Chamaa, which resulted in civilian casualties.".