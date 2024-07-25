Trump slams Biden, Harris as ‘great embarrassment to US’

NEW YORK, July 25. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump called American leader Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris a disgrace for the country.

"Crooked Joe Biden and lying Kamala Harris are a great embarrassment to America - there has never been a time like this!" he wrote on his Truth Social network page.

Trump also pointed out that Biden's Wednesday address to the nation on his decision to withdraw from the presidential campaign was "barely understandable, and so bad."

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in the June debate with Trump, calls for the incumbent head of state to give up the fight grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris for the state's top office.