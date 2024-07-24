Rescuers recover 18 bodies after plane catches fire at Kathmandu airport

NEW DELHI, July 24. /TASS/. Rescue workers have pulled out 18 bodies out of a plane that caught fire at Tribhuvan International Airport in the Nepalese capital of Kathmandu, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

There were a total of 19 people aboard the plane. The flight captain survived and was taken to the hospital.

The Nepalese air carrier Saurya Airlines’ Bombardier CRJ200 plane en route from Kathmandu to Pokhara skidded off the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport at 11:00 a.m. local time (5:15 a.m. GMT) on Wednesday.

Alyona Danilova, spokesperson for the Russian embassy in Nepal, told TASS that according to preliminary reports, it was a test flight and those aboard the plane were members of the airline’s technical staff.