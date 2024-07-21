Baku reports shelling of Azerbaijani forces positions on Armenian border

BAKU, July 21. /TASS/. The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported shelling of positions of the country’s Armed Forces on the border with Armenia.

"On July 20, at about 22:10 (21:10 Moscow time - TASS), units of the Armenian Armed Forces from positions in the Basarkechyar region fired from large-caliber weapons at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Istisu settlement, Kalbajar region," the report said.

According to the Defense Ministry, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces "took appropriate countermeasures in the direction".