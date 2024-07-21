Israeli strikes on Gaza leave over 60 people killed in past day

DUBAI, July 21. /TASS/. More than 60 people were killed in the past day as a result of Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, the Al Jazeera television reported.

According to the report, Israeli forces bombed the Jabaliya, Nuseirat and Bureij refugee camps, as well as Gaza City and Abasan. Some of the victims are children.

The exact number of wounded is unknown.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank.