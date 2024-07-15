Trump assassination attempt to push Biden out of presidential race — expert

DUBAI, July 15. /TASS/. The assassination attempt on ex-US President Donald Trump will become a rallying cry in his election campaign and may push incumbent White House chief Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race, Saudi journalist, CEO of the Al Arabiya and Al Hadath TV channels Mamdouh al-Muhainy said.

He said in an article for the Asharq al-Awsat newspaper that Trump was able to strengthen his position in the race as a result of the failed assassination attempt, while Biden took a hit. "If Biden opposes his party and a large group of his supporters by refusing to withdraw from the race, it is this [event] that may push him to accept a fait accompli," al-Muhainy believes.

According to the CEO, the attack on Trump will only help his election campaign. "Obviously, this incident is the lucky ticket that Trump was waiting for, and it will keep on giving. It has fallen on him from heaven. No doubt Trump is happy about it, even if it stained him with blood and almost took his life," al-Muhayni noted.

The assassination attempt on Trump took place on July 13 at a rally in Pennsylvania. The former president was wounded. However, he is in stable condition, as he suffered only a minor injury to his ear. One of his supporters was killed and two others were badly wounded in the shooting. US Secret Service officers in charge of Trump’s security eliminated the attacker.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating the circumstances of the incident. On July 15, the FBI confirmed that it had identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20.

The US Republican National Committee said that its convention, scheduled for July 15 in Milwaukee, will not be canceled or postponed. It is expected to endorse Trump as the official Republican nominee for the November 5 presidential election.