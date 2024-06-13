Ex-US intel officer Ritter says his passport was seized to hamper anti-Russophobia

WASHINGTON, June 13. /TASS/. Scott Ritter, a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and UN weapons inspector, said the US authorities annulled his passport to prevent him from visiting Russia and hamper anti-Russophobia efforts in the United States.

Earlier, Ritter told TASS that he had been pulled off a flight from New York to Istanbul from where he intended to travel to Russia to take part in the the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). His passport was seized, Ritter said, adding that US officials had not clarified the reason why he had been stopped from leaving the country, only saying that it was being done based on instructions from the US Department of State. A department spokesperson told TASS that the agency "cannot comment on the status of the passport of a private US citizen."

"It's a passport that was issued to me in 2021 it was a valid passport. It's a passport that I've used to travel internationally, to include two prior trips to Russia," he told a conference, organized by the Schiller Institute in Washington. "What I've been doing since May of 2023 is traveling to Russia on a mission of peace, a mission designed to learn about the Russian people, to learn about their culture, to learn about their history, to learn about their soul, and to capture this and bring it back to America as the antidote to the disease, the poison of Russophobia that has gripped the American people."

"The point is, I was starting to gain traction. My message was starting to resonate, not only inside Russia, but here in the United States and around the world," he continued. "The trip that I was going on started at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, but it didn't stop there. There was going to be a 40-day journey throughout Russia, from the Pacific Ocean to the Baltic Sea and everything in between."

Ritter said that during his visit, he planned to speak to the Russians "of peace, of hope, of trying to find an alternative to the policy paths that we're currently on that lead to the potential of nuclear war."

"And we had set up the mechanism where we would be live streaming this to the American audience that is growing exponentially as we speak. This <…> scared them [the Biden administration] to death, which is why they took the extraordinary measure of pulling me out of the line and preventing me from flying," he said, adding that it was a violation of his constitutional rights. "They have provided no reason why they did this, and ultimately, because they knew what I was doing and they knew what they were stopping by stopping me.".