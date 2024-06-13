European Parliament election results foreshadow weaker support to Kiev — Politico

WASHINGTON, June 13. /TASS/. The results of elections to the European parliament may foreshadow weaker support to the Kiev government in the future and the West’s fatigue with the Ukrainian issue, the Politico newspaper wrote.

According to the article, US and European officials are concerned about the growing representation of far right groups in the European parliament, whose popularity "foreshadows increasing Western fatigue" with the issue of Ukraine.

Heather Conley, a former deputy assistant secretary of state in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, believes that if Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party, which dominated the European Parliament elections in France, wins the upcoming French snap legislative polls, new foreign policy initiatives or allocation of funds to support the Kiev government could be frozen.

Jim Townsend, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense for European and NATO policy, was quoted as saying that the victory of the far-right Alternative for Germany party are a warning to center-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz Scholz that he might be "on borrowed time."

Moreover, several officials believe that combined with fears about the potential reelection of former US President Donald Trump, European election results may prompt Western leaders to send as much aid to Kiev as possible in the near-term.

Elections to the 2024-2029 EP were held across the EU on June 6-9. Right and far-right parties improved their positions in the vote. In France, right-wing forces garnered twice as many votes as President Emmanuel Macron’s centrists, who later announced his decision to dissolve the National Assembly, or lower house of France's parliament, and organize early parliamentary elections.

Right-wing forces strengthened their positions in other EU countries as well. Post-election political turmoil had a negative effect on Western European share indices.