Israeli military announces new operation against Hamas in central Gaza

TEL AVIV, June 4. /TASS/. The Israeli military said it started a new operation against Hamas in central Gaza.

The combined air and ground operation is being carried out in the area of the Bureij refugee camp, the Israel Defense Forces said. Israeli Air Force jets are striking Hamas targets, while infantry are "conducting precise actions based on intelligence data."

Israeli troops first operated in Bureij in January, before pulling back.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7, accompanied by killings of residents of Israeli settlements near the border and taking more than 200 hostages, including children, women and elderly people. Hamas cast the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and started striking the enclave and parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.