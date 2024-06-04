Trump’s conviction may prohibit him from visiting nearly 40 countries

WASHINGTON, June 4. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump may lose the ability to freely visit 37 countries, including the UK, China and Canada, since he is now a convicted felon, the statistical organization World Population Review (WPR) has found.

According to it, Argentina, China, Iran, India, South Africa and Iran all have laws on the books that prohibit convicted felons from entering their countries. Australia, the UK, Canada and New Zealand also restrict entry.

According to the American media, even if he is elected US president again, Trump may still be banned and have to request special permission from foreign authorities to visit their countries. The magazine recalled that Trump would not be the first US president to face such a ban, as former US President George W. Bush Jr. (2001-2009) was restricted from entering Canada due to his arrest for drunk driving in the 1970s. Bush had to request a permit to visit the country.

On May 30, a New York jury found Trump guilty of falsifying the Trump Organization’s financial documents while paying off former porn star Stormy Daniels. The presidential candidate was found guilty on all 34 counts against him. Sentencing is scheduled for July 11. Trump faces up to 20 years in prison. The former president is a defendant in several other cases, including storming the Capitol, improper storage of classified documents, and interference in the US presidential election in 2020.

On May 31, Fox News reported that Trump could still run for president, as the US Constitution does not restrict those with a criminal record from running for the country's top office.