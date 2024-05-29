Blinken visits Moldova

CHISINAU, May 29. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Moldova.

According to the Realitatea TV channel, a Boeing - C32A with the official onboard has landed at Chisinau airport.

In Moldova, Blinken is slated to meet with members of the government who expect to receive his support.

Today, protest rallies were held in front of the US Embassy in Chisinau and on the road connecting the airport with the city. Protesters carried signs "Blinken, go home" and "We don’t need war." Clashes broke out between the protesters and the police.

In the evening, Blinken will go to Prague for an informal meeting of NATO ministers of foreign affairs on May 30. It is planned to discuss Ukraine and preparations for a NATO summit in Washington.