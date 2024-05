YEREVAN, May 28. /TASS/. Armenia halts broadcasting Russia’s Channel One television in its multiplex due to unpaid fees, Armenian High-Tech Industry Minister Mkhitar Hayrapetyan said, the Armenpress news service reported.

"Channel One has failed to meet its obligations under the contract, having run up a debt for two and a half months. The broadcasting of the Russian channel in the public multiplex has been temporarily suspended until the debt is fully paid off," Hayrapetyan said.