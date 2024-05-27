North Korea notifies Japan of plans to launch satellite on May 27 — June 4

TOKYO, May 27. /TASS/. North Korea notified Japan of its plans to launch a satellite between May 27 and June 4, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

It was noted that "the launch will be carried out in the direction of the East China Sea and the Philippines’ Luzon Island." The areas where the rocket stages are expected to fall are outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The Coast Guard has also issued a warning for vessels to use caution when passing through these areas.

On November 21, 2023, North Korea launched its first reconnaissance satellite, Malligyong-1 after two unsuccessful attempts. After that, Pyongyang announced its intention to launch three more devices in 2024.