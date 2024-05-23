Orban says he won’t wear body armor

BUDAPEST, May 23. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he is refusing to wear a bulletproof vest in public appearances, even following the recent attempt to assassinate his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico.

"I never wore it and will not start," he said in an interview with the news website Blikk, when asked whether he will start putting on body armor before appearing in public.

An attempt to assassinate Fico took place in the Slovak town of Handlova on May 15. The politician suffered gunshot wounds and had to undergo surgery. Juraj Cintula, 71, has been charged with a politically-motivated assassination attempt.