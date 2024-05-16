At least three civilians killed in Israel’s air strike on Gaza City — TV

DUBAI, May 16. /TASS/. At least three civilians have been killed as a result of an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City, the Al Jazeera television channel said.

According to the TV channel, two adults and a child died in the Israeli bombardment of residential houses in Gaza.

Casualties were also reported after Israel’s air raid on Gaza’s Daraj neighborhood.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.